Five labourers killed in Sibbi blast

SIBBI: At least five labourers were killed and five others wounded in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Sibbi district, an official confirmed Friday.
The vehicle carrying the labourers hit a roadside bomb some 30 kilometers away from Sibbi, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Shah told a local news channel.
Four of the deceased labourers hailed from Punjab, the official said.
The injured persons, including two security personnel, were shifted to a combined military hospital.