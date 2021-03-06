Corruption inquiry launched against PPP MNA, brothers

SUKKUR: The FIA Crime Wing, Hyderabad, has launched an inquiry against PPP MNA Mahreen Bhutto and her brothers, asking all the DCs to provide complete details of their moveable and immoveable assets.

The News has learnt from sources that the FIA Crime Wing, Hyderabad, has issued letters to deputy commissioners Khairpur, Sukkur, Hyderabad and others to provide all the details of assets of PPP MNA Mahreen Bhutto, w/o PPP MNA Syed Javed Shah, and her brothers, including Kashif Bhutto, Asif Bhutto and Arif Bhutto. The sources said the deputy commissioners of their respective districts, after receiving the letters, have forwarded it to the district revenue, irrigation, buildings, excise and taxation and other departments to provide complete details of movable and immovable properties of the MNA and her brothers.

Sources said the FIA, in its letter, said that there was an inquiry going on against Mahreen Bhutto and her family against a complaint, in which the complainant accused the MNA and her brothers of being involved in corruption and making assets beyond their known sources of income, besides their alleged involvement in taking bribes.