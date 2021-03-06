NA-75 re-polling: PTI candidate moves SC against ECP

ISLAMABAD: PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi has challenged the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about re-poling in NA-75 (Daska).

After violence was witnessed in the by-elections in the constituency, the ECP concluded on February 25 that conducive environment was not available to the candidates and voters. The ECP said the election had not been conducted fairly in a transparent manner. “Incidents of murders, firing and injuries, law and order situation in the constituency creating harassment for voters and other circumstances led to make the process of result doubtful/ unascertainable.”

Ali Asjad Malhi filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the order of ECP, making Nosheen Iftikhar, Election Commission, Abid Hussain, Regional Election Commissioner Lahore /District Returning Officer NA-75 Sialkot-IV and others as respondents.

He contended that the ECP had taken the decision in "complete oblivion" of the circumstances and facts, and it was thus "manifestly unjust and illegal". He contended that ECP's short order was issued ignoring the jurisdiction conferred by section 8 and 9 of the Election Act 2017.