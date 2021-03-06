Five labourers killed in Sibbi blast

SIBBI: At least five labourers were killed and five others wounded in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Sibbi district, an official confirmed Friday. The vehicle carrying the labourers hit a roadside bomb, some 30 kilometers away from Sibbi, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Shah told a local news channel. Four of the deceased labourers hailed from Punjab, the official said. The injured persons, including two security personnel, were shifted to a Combined Military Hospital.