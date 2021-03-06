close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

IPS gets new vice-chairman

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

Islamabad: Senior diplomat, author, and former special secretary at the foreign office Syed Abrar Hussain has been appointed the vice-chairman (academics) to the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) by its board of governors.

The former diplomat, who has been associated with the Institute for the last two years as a senior research associate and then a member of the board of governors, had an accomplished diplomatic career that started in 1983.

In a period spanning over thirty-five years, Hussain served in Kuwait (1987-1989), Jeddah (1993-1995), Prague (1995-1997), Kandahar (1999-2001), Beirut (2001-2002), and Brunei (2005-2006) in various capacities.

Latest News

More From Islamabad