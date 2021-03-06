IPS gets new vice-chairman

Islamabad: Senior diplomat, author, and former special secretary at the foreign office Syed Abrar Hussain has been appointed the vice-chairman (academics) to the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) by its board of governors.

The former diplomat, who has been associated with the Institute for the last two years as a senior research associate and then a member of the board of governors, had an accomplished diplomatic career that started in 1983.

In a period spanning over thirty-five years, Hussain served in Kuwait (1987-1989), Jeddah (1993-1995), Prague (1995-1997), Kandahar (1999-2001), Beirut (2001-2002), and Brunei (2005-2006) in various capacities.