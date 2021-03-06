Aqeel rues not being able to upset Watanuki

ISLAMABAD: Veteran tennis player Aqeel Khan Friday admitted that he was not at his best against Yosuke Watanuki in the opening singles of the Davis Cup World Group I tie.

“It was that one odd day where I failed to put in my best game. I have to admit that I never picked the momentum required for such crucial matches.”

Aqeel praised Watanuki’s service sending ability. “He has got good sizzling service which earned him many points. Still, I believe I had chances of breaking his service but missed opportunities at a crucial stage. But it is all about controlling the game which I failed to do.”

Aqeel also hailed Japanese players for their precision and professional approach. “They played some exciting tennis. Despite my efforts to get back in the game, Watanuki did not allow me to play fast and attacking game.”

Watanuki also spoke on the occasion, saying that he was relying on his serve and that paid off.

“My serve was really going well. I sent in 12 aces which indeed helped me get the better of Aqeel. I also tried to play attacking game rather waiting for the opportunity I created it. On grass, you have to be too aggressive.”

Japan No 1 seed added that his forehand and backhand shots also got him points. “My forehand also earned me some points and so are my backhand that landed on the spot where I wanted it to land.”