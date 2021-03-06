close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

Efforts on to eliminate drugs: official

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
ABBOTTABAD: District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi has appealed to the public to support the police in eliminating drugs from society.

Talking to reporters, he said a clean-up operation against drug paddlers had been launched in the district while drug addicts would also be handled accordingly.

He said several drug dealers have submitted affidavits with the police that they have abandoned the illegal business.

He said he would also revise the police liaison committees including citizen traffic committee, peace committee and DRCs by inducting members of good repute in these bodies.

