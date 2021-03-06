Ziaul Haq Sarhadi retains FPCCI seat

PESHAWAR: A known businessman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been re-elected as convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Railways.

The FPCCI President Naseer Hayat Maggo issued a notification in this regard, said a press release on Friday.

Ziaul Haq remained the convener for the committee last year as well. Because of his vast experience in Afghan Transit Trade and Customs Clearance, he has worked on different forums for the promotion of commerce and trade in the region.

He has served as vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and senior vice-president of Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.