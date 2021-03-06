Rain likely in City

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was reported in the City here Friday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from Saturday (today) and likely to persist until Sunday. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 14.7°C and maximum was 30.3°C.