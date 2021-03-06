LWMC to get extra machinery for cleanliness

LAHORE:The LWMC will get extra machinery on an emergency basis to clean the City. This was approved in the 112th emergency meeting of the LWMC Board of Directors held here on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Local Government Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Member Board of Directors Karamatullah Chaudhry, Zahida Rafique and Barrister Amir Zafar and LWMC CEO.

The meeting decided to ensure availability of machinery on an emergency basis. Additional machinery will be mobilised on Monday and will be acquired on an emergency basis according to PAPRA rules.

The machinery includes 57 dumpers, 28 excavators, 66 trolleys and 17 loaders. The meeting also gave approval to form a vigilance team to prevent any kind of corruption and theft. It gave approval for availability of more than 6,000 containers.

Approval to provide new uniforms, shoes and protective equipment to workers was also given. The meeting also directed the LWMC Operations Wing to clear transfer stations set up in the City.

It decided to construct boundary walls around the transfer stations. It also took up the issue of old and damaged vehicles and decided that the vehicles would be auctioned and new ones would be purchased.

Strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in theft or any other illegal activities, the meeting decided. Karamatullah Chaudhry was nominated as head of HR committee of the BoD.