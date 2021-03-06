Sehat Sahulat Card to be a game-changer: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that bargains were made by opposition in Senate election. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to recover corruption money from failed politicians.

Responding to queries of journalists, she said that Imran Khan lives in the heart of the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan is a ray of hope for this nation. People have witnessed the gimmicks of failed political parties for many decades.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan would not forgive their champions of dynastic politics in the country. She added that only PTI could help Pakistan to recover from crisis.

Earlier, speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in Kasur on Friday, she said that the government was making efforts to further improve the healthcare facilities in public sector hospitals in the province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul, DPO Imran Kishwar, Dr Azeemuddin Lakhvi, Prof Dr Tanveer, PMA Lahore President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Col (r) Ghulam Shabbir, Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian, Dr Shafique Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Mohammad Khalid, Dr Asim Waseem and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that the chief minister’s public-friendly policies had yielded positive results adding the provision of 5.2 million Sehat Sahulat Cards among people was completion of promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Sehat Sahulat Cards would be a game-changer for the people of Punjab. By the end of this year, all 29.3 million families of Punjab would be provided healthcare services. For the first time on merit, around 32,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were provided services.

The Punjab government is developing state-of-the-art mother and child hospital, she said adding a 650-bed mother and child hospital was being developed. The new 1,000-bed cardiology hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan is a blessing for the people of the area. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff played exemplary services during the pandemic, she added. The office-bearers of the Pakistan Medical Association thanked the health minister and appreciated her services for the department. The minister congratulated the office-bearers.