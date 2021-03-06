Without jobs

The rate of unemployment is steadily increasing in the country. With the rising cost of living, the severity of the issue of unemployment is also increasing. During the past few years, it has become unbearable for most people to make ends meet. One of the main reasons for unemployment is that we are not certain about our goals. Everyone in our society wants to become an engineer or a doctor. Many students don’t realise that there are not enough job opportunities for fresh graduates. Having said that, it is also the responsibility of our government to ensure that there are enough jobs for fresh graduates.

Our government should set up an independent department for the eradication of unemployment. The decentralisation of industrial activities is necessary to reduce unemployment. The agriculture sector should be developed. Family planning centres should be opened to control overpopulation. It is hoped that the authorities will take quick and effective steps to deal with this problem.

Hurain Fatima

Lahore