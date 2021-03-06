CM pins ranks onto newly-promoted police officers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pinned ranks of senior positions onto police officers in a simple ceremony organised at the CM House on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Usman Chachar, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

The chief minister pinned the rank of additional inspector general of police onto Amin Yousif Zai on his promotion to Grade BS-21, Arif Hanif and Farhat Junejo. He also pinned the rank of DIG onto Pir Mohammad Shah.

The chief minister, congratulating the newly promoted police officers, told them that their responsibilities for better policing had increased. “You have ample experience of police service; therefore, you will have to guide your juniors for better policing,” he said. The chief secretary and the inspector general of police also congratulated the newly promoted police officers.