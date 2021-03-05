Child sexually abused after being intoxicated with ice

PESHAWAR: The use of drugs in the society has reached an alarming level as now the predators use ice or meth to intoxicate kids to abuse them.

There have been incidents in the recent past in which the criminals used ice and other drugs before committing murder,

sexual assaults and other crimes.

In a shocking incident in suburban Peshawar, a man in Paharipura allegedly intoxicated a child with ice to sexually abuse him.

The Paharipura Police Station has lodged a case on the complaint of the uncle of a Grade-1 student against a coach driver Izzat Khan. In the first information report, the complainant said that his nephew went missing and later they found him in the Kamboh area under the influence of ice.

The complainant told police that his nephew disclosed that the accused Izzat Khan gave him ice before sexually abusing him in his place. The child said that he was abused multiple times after he came under the influence of the ice. The police said they have lodged the case and started an investigation.

This may not be a single incident in which the child or women were given ice or other drugs before being sexually assaulted.

Though the senior police officials remained tight-lipped when asked if there were other such incidents and if any measures were taken to stop the alarming use of ice and other drugs in the society, a source said there were a number of major gangs of ice and heroin dealers operating in the urban and suburban areas of Peshawar.

Some of the gangsters were also identified by a special anti-ice cell but the Capital City Police are yet to lay hands on the major gangs. The easy availability of ice has resulted in an increase in the number of the addicts, including women, youth and even children.

A young boy under the influence of drugs was seen in a video a few days ago when he was travelling in the public transport. The videos of some of the women also went viral in recent days after they were found under the influence of ice and other drugs.

The videos showed many photos of drug addicts, including women and teenagers, consuming ice and heroin while sitting on the roadside in some of the busy urban and suburban localities of Peshawar and other cities.

The Capital City Police authorities said the operations against the drug dealers were underway and several traffickers have been arrested.

An official said the cops of Chamkani Police Station on Thursday foiled a major bid of smuggling ice and arrested two dealers, Najibullah and Ghulam Ishaq. The official said 5 kilogram of ice was recovered from their car while trying to smuggle the drugs down-country.

The official said the KP Police are going against the manufacturers, sellers and traffickers to root out the menace.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other departments have been carrying out operations against the drug mafia almost daily but all this could not stop the increasing use of narcotics in the province, especially among the youth and students.

Apart from the police, there are other forces that have been carrying out operations against the drug dealers.

Under a special operation, the KP Police took some successful actions but no major breakthrough could be made so far.

It has been learnt that the police authorities have sent lists to the police stations concerned after identifying the big fish involved in the business. However, a few of them could be nabbed so far because the cops are unable to collect sufficient evidence for laying hand on the gang members.

Some of the drug dealers are said to be avoiding arrest by using their connections and influence.

Apart from an increasing number of males, many young female addicts were seen in different parts of Peshawar and the rest of KP, hinting at an increase of the use of ice and heroin among women.

Many drug sellers have also been arrested in vicinity of universities and other educational institutions and hostels after reports of alarming increase of ice among the students in the recent years.

A special anti-ice cell has been set up in the provincial capital but no facilities have been given to the force to go after the big fish. It doesn’t have enough patrolling cars, gadgets and other equipment to challenge and tackle the dealers.