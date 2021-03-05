SC acquits man facing death sentence on murdering wife

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to release a person convicted of death sentence due to insufficient evidence and faulty investigation. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Malik and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, conducted hearing of an appeal against the high court judgment in a murder case. Accused Muhammad Ishaq was accused of killing his wife. The trial court awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Ishaq over alleged murder of his wife in 2008 in Layyah, while the high court commuted the death sentence into life imprisonment. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the victim said that accused Ishaq stabbed his wife to death. Accused Ishaq and Razia Bibi were married for only two months, he added. The counsel for the accused said that false murder case was registered against the accused as Razia Bibi fell and got injured. There was no witness to this incident, he added. Justice Manzoor Malik said that it seemed that the victim's brother and father were made witnesses. False witnesses were made in such cases, he added.