PMA concerned over relaxing corona SOPs

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned over the decision to relax Covid-19 restrictions on commercial activities, schools, offices and other workplaces, allowing them to function at full strength.

Permission of indoor wedding ceremonies and opening of cinemas and shrines has been granted with effect from March 15. PMA believed that these restrictions should not be lifted till the vaccination of 70pc population of the country. “This hasty decision could take us towards resurgence in number of cases that could increase the risk of third wave of coronavirus in Pakistan,” said Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA (Centre), in a statement issued here on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 585,435 people have been affected by Coronavirus and 13,076 have died so far. During last twenty four hours 1,519 cases were reported positive and 64 people died of Covid-19. According to information, seven players of PSL have been found positive for coronavirus so the next matches of the tournament has been postponed. This is very unfortunate and regrettable. This all happened due to negligence in adopting preventive measures for coronavirus. Players were seen meeting others freely and the number of spectators was also increased at stadium, he said.

PMA being a major stakeholder would like to know which vaccines will be procured in future and what will be the efficacy of those vaccines, the side-effects and all other related information should be shared with PMA so that we can disperse this information to our doctors, he said.