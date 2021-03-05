PU ranking improves across world

LAHORE:With inclusion of 13 subjects in international ranking for the first time, Punjab University has achieved new landmarks in the latest subject-wise positions of universities across the globe ranked by QS World Universities Rankings.

In this regard, a high level meeting was chaired by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at Al Raazi Hall in which heads of teaching departments participated. Addressing the meeting, the VC congratulated teachers for this outstanding achievement of the university for the first time in international ranking. He said QS ranking data stated that the university had performed very well even during COVID-19. He said through the restructuring of the university, maximum opportunities had been provided by the administration to all senior faculty members and staff to excel and work better for improvement in international ranking of PU. He also appreciated the efforts of Chairman Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. The participants also congratulated the vice-chancellor for his policies for promotion of research culture and ensuring transparency in all matters which have mainly contributed to the rapid growth of Punjab University in just two and a half years.

BISE: The five-day training for the computer department staff of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore concluded on Thursday. Addressing the concluding ceremony, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that training of the employees was also very important for the betterment of the organisation and added the this learning process should be continued.

He said the Board would also introduce a management information system. The training was organised by the Board’s Research Department with Senior Programmer Waqas Javed as the trainer who trained the staff on video and zoom conferencing.