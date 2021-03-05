LDA simplifying laws for housing schemes’ approval

LAHORE:To facilitate the public, LDA has taken all necessary steps to encourage construction activities and it is simplifying the relevant laws.

Development authorities in other cities are also adopting LDA rules, said Ahmed Aziz Tarar, director general, LDA, while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. He directed that the existing rules for early approval of private housing schemes be facilitated. The representatives of developers Shiraz Mano and Akbar Sheikh, Town Planning Department of Engineering University Head Prof Shakir Mehmood, Chief Meter Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, leading town planners Wasim Ahmed Khan and Waheed Ahmed Butt, Metropolitan Planning Director Faisal Masood Qureshi were also present on the occasion. The meeting was informed that the process of approval of private housing schemes had been simplified. For the purpose, Wasa, TEPA and LDA are working in full coordination. The planning permission clause has been removed for approval of private housing schemes within 60 days. The sale and purchase of plots has been allowed after payment of fees and technical approval of the layout plan before the final approval of the scheme.

In addition, an increase in the commercial area of the schemes has been allowed for the promotion of business activities. The Environment Department has removed the NOC requirement for final approval. The meeting was informed that under the Land Acquisition Rules, the facility of acquiring land up to 10 per cent by paying market rate has also been provided. Besides, permission has been given to provide graveyard space within five kilometres of the residential scheme. The housing schemes have been allowed to set up amusement camping parks, amusement park, gardens, small zoo, golf courses and playgrounds and it has been declared necessary to plant 10 trees per canal to make the housing schemes environment friendly. The law encourages the construction of multi-storey apartments in residential schemes.