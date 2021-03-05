‘Wasa achieves revenue target’

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has collected Rs 4200 million revenue during the year 2020-21 till February as compared to the Rs 3863 million in 2019-20.

This year, 337 million more revenue was collected than last year, said Director Revenue Wasa Mian Munir in a statement issued here on Thursday. He said till February, the target was Rs 4172 million which was completed by 101% and 4200 million. In addition, the Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors worked tirelessly to collect Rs 1.5 crore from the defaulters in 15 days. In further operations, water connections of 753 defaulters were cut off in Allama Iqbal Town, Ganj Bakhsh Town, Nishtar Town, Ravi Town, Shalimar Town and Aziz Bhatti Town, he said. In the first week of February, an amount of Rs 2 crore was recovered and Rs 66 lakh was recovered in these 15 days, he maintained adding Wasa Lahore appeals to all its customers to pay their dues immediately or their water and sewerage connection will be cut off.