Aleem praises PM’s decision

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament is brave and commendable which will be a good answer to the political opponents and the government would be successful.

In his conversation here Thursday, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that In Sha Allah Imran Khan would win the vote of confidence from the parliament because he was not fighting for personal interest or power but for the sake of people, democracy and Pakistan. He said that the real tussle was between maintaining the status quo and bringing about a change in the country. Aleem Khan said that the politicians who did traditional politics could not compete with the prime minister.

Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that what happened on one seat proved Imran Khan's instance in this regard correct while on the other hand, the victory of a woman Senator in Islamabad seat was enough to prove the numerical majority of PTI in National Assembly. The minister said that Imran Khan was struggling for two decades to bring about a change in the old system and was still going on which would be successful In Sha Allah. Senior Minister said that PTI did not get lesser votes in any province in the Senate elections and PTI had emerged as the party with the largest number of seats in the Upper House which was another major achievement of PM.