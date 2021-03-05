Changing obesity leadership forum launched

Islamabad : Obesity is a complex chronic disease, and losing weight is not just a question of eating less and moving more, stated the medical experts at the Changing Obesity Leadership Forum, organised by the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC), in association with Novo Nordisk Pakistan’s Changing Obesity initiative, says a press release.

The Leadership Forum, attended by the Danish Ambassador, dignitaries, subject specialists, and medical practitioners, marked the start of a new journey towards a nationwide effort to confront the challenge of obesity in Pakistan, the 9th most obese country in the world.

Sharing her thoughts, Lis Rosenholm, the ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan emphasized on strengthening the cooperation on all levels for a healthier world and the need for countering obesity as a disease with united efforts.

Speaking at the occasion Rashed Rafique Butt, vice president & general manager Novo Nordisk Pharma, said, “The launch of Changing Obesity initiative is the beginning of Novo Nordisk’s long-term commitment to improve the lives of people with obesity by collaborating with the community on education and advocacy, increasing access to care, and advancing medical management.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, Dr Samra Mazhar, Deputy Director Programmes (NCDs), M/o NHSR&C, stated the main objective of the event as to engage in dialogue to change obesity in Pakistan. Other participants and speakers at the Forum included leading healthcare professionals from Pakistan, representatives from UNICEF, World Obesity Federation, and the Obesity Care & Advocacy Network.