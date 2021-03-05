Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan meeting held

Islamabad: The two-day annual meeting of the General Council of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) was held here.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Khalid Mahmood while the Central President of the foundation Muhammad Abdul Shakoor presided over the meeting. Other officials were also present.

The AKFP president said that Al-Khidmat Foundation achieved its goals through excellent planning. He further said that the nations are reviewing the existing policies and formulating a plan of action for the future. He said that AKF is active for the suffering humanity irrespective of race, color and religion. Al-Khidmat has become a prominent name in the service of the people across the country and is serving the deserving and needy people taking care of their self-esteem.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood and Zafar Rashid Abbasi also addressed the meeting. All the programs of Al-Khidmat Foundation Disaster Prevention, Health, Education, Clean Water, Sponsorship of Orphans, Mokhawat and National Services National Directors presented last year's performance report through multimedia presentation which was reviewed in the meeting. Plans for next year were also presented.