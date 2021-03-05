Qalandars blame PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board for not taking appropriate steps to prevent the bio-secure bubble breach, which led to spread of coronavirus among the players.

Lahore Qalandars official Sameen Rana revealed that the decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was taken because the authorities could not identify how the bio-secure bubble was breached.

Rana told reporters that the decision to postpone the tournament was taken as the officials could not identify how the bio-secure bubble was breached.

“The decision to postpone the event was taken because I don’t think the authorities have been able to identify how the bubble was breached and once you cannot identify it, how can you rectify it?” he said.

Rana went on to express optimism that the remaining matches of the competition will be organised in near future. “I know it is disappointing that the tournament is postponed for now,” he said. “But we should look at it positively. It gives us an opportunity to come back with better preparations so we can pull off an event like the PSL. It is not impossible,” he added.