Policy on workplace harassment approved

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan has approved policy on workplace harassment in its second Academic Council Meeting.

In accordance with the HEC Policy of “Protection Against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions” and the directives of KP governor, Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan has approved the rules to prevent harassment at the workplace. Registrar, Fakhruddin presented the agenda items one by one and the House unanimously approved all the items including students clearance, disciplinary rules, leave rules and the rules against harassment at the workplace.