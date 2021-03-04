Kite flying banned

PESHAWAR: The Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa under Section 144 has banned quad copter flying/pigeon flying/kites flying, pigeon shops, and high beams laser lights that could be detrimental to the landing of plans in the areas of Pishta Khara, Landi Akhon Muhammad, Umar Gul Road, Naway Killy, Shaheedabad, Bara Gate, Customs Chowk, Abdara Road and Tehkal, in the provincial capital.

Anyone violating this order would be proceeded against under section 188 of the Pakistan Panel Code.