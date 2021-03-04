Khokhar predicts Bilawal as prime minister

KARACHI: PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has issued a single line tweet on his twitter handle: “Prime Minister Bilawal: Inshallah.” Khokhar’s tweet was responded to by a private TV anchor who said the age for the prime ministerial candidate has to be 45.

This looks erroneous as the age for anyone to contest the election for National Assembly or Provincial Assembly is over 25 years under the Constitution and that enables him to also qualify to contest the prime ministerial election. Whereas the grandson of ZAB was born on Sept 21, 1988 and is now 32 years. There is no specific age requirement for the prime minister except that he could contest the NA election for which the minimum age is over 25 years. The other conditions of eligibility for a prime minister include being a Muslim and a citizen of Pakistan.