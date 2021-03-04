Gilani should have won by 20 votes, says Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said the PDM’s Senate candidate and former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani secured less votes than expected as he was supposed to get at least 20 more votes. Talking to Geo News Capital Talk, the PPP co-chairman told the programme’s host Hamid Mir this win should have been by more than five votes. In fact, Gilani should have polled 20 more votes on way to his victory.

When Hamid Mir asked what happened to those 15 votes, Zardari said, “You are better informed than me being a journalist working in Islamabad while I am only a Sindhi politician.”

Asked whether now after Gilani’s victory, would he contest the election for Senate chairman, the former president replied that the party will decide about it and the PDM will take a formal decision regarding that.

In reply to Hamid Mir’s another question, as if an attempt was made to involve him in a sting operation like that with Hyder Gilani, Zardari replied in the affirmative, saying that some people came to see him in Islamabad but he soon realised that they were trying to trap him in a sting operation, so he immediately left and asked Bilawal Bhutto to throw them out. Hamid Mir also asked him that it was now being said that Imran Khan may dissolve the assembly, the former president replied in that case we are ready to contest the elections.