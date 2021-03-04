PIA retired employees demand review of pension formula

ISLAMABAD: The retired employees of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have sought redressal of their grievances as the recent inflation has added to their miseries.

“The pension has not been increased since long and the retired employees are not getting any relief especially inflating prices of daily use items and other essential commodities,” said a press statement issued here by the former General Manager Public Relations Bashir Ahmed of the state owned flag carrier.

He said that pension of the retired employees was increased only twice in 2013 and 2019 despite unprecedented price hike of the essential commodities. He urged the PIA board to give the raise as being given to retired employees of federal and provincial governments in annual budgets.

He requested the government to review the existing pension calculation formula and the policy regarding the payment of commuted amounts so that the retired employees could get maximum relief.

Bashir said he had already attracted attention of the relevant quarters to get relief for the retired employees. He expressed confidence that the government would take up the matter to help resolve their issues amicably.