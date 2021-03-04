AIOU sets up students’ facilitation desks

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open in its final stage of transforming all of its key academic and administrative operations from manual to automation, has taken various key measures to train its students of distant regions of the country in the effective use of latest technology.

In this regard, university has recently established students facilitation desks at all of its regional centers on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU.

The trained staff at the regional centers will facilitate the students in uploading assignments on the Aaghi LMS Portal, participating in online workshops and seeking information about the tutors and workshops related issues. On the basis of experiences of previous semester’s online workshops, it was realised by the university administration that majority of the students are not trained in the use of latest educational technology, therefore, they seek technical support from the market professionals in submitting their application forms online as well as uploading their assignments.

In order to save their hard-earned money and to provide them training, the university has established students facilitation desks and it is expected this measure would serve the dual purposes.