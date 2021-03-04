Traffic police directed to clear encroachments

PESHAWAR: The traffic police officials have been directed to accelerate actions against the traffic violators as well those involved in encroachments and not providing space for parking.

A meeting of the Capital City Traffic Police chaired by Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat was informed that 89 per cent of motorcyclists wear helmets while the ratio of wearing seat belts among the motorists had increased.

The officials told the meeting that traffic police had issued notices to commercial plazas without parking for cars and directed the owners to arrange for the facility or else action will be taken against them as per the law.

Abbas Majeed Marwat directed the officials to accelerate operations against those not wearing helmets and seat belts.

The cops were asked to go after the tinted glasses as well as encroachments.

The traffic police officers have issued notices to the owners and managers of the plazas for not providing parking facility to the customers and shop owners.

Abbas Majeed told reporters that plaza owners were warned to arrange for the parking lots as per the rules so that the vehicles at these trade centres do not cause traffic jams and road blockades.

He said they have directed the owners to arrange for the parking lots as per the law or police will take legal action.

It has been observed that most of the plazas have converted the parking facility in shops and the cars and bikes are parked outside on roads which result in traffic jams and road blockades.

The official said they have booked hundreds of people during a drive against encroachments. He said the drive would continue and the roads would be cleared at all costs. The traffic police during the drive impounded a number of vehicles and bikes for causing the road blockades.