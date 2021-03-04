Two accused indicted in Lahore motorway gang rape case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted accused, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, in the motorway gang rape case.

On September 9, 2020, the accused — Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali — allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in the Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

A criminal complaint of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). In the hearing, ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, where jail authorities produced the prime accused, Abid Malhi, and co-accused, Shafqat Ali.

The accused pleaded not guilty and contended they would contest the charges, according to Deputy Prosecutor-General Hafiz Asghar. Hafiz told APP that the court recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including a car mechanic, Dolphin Squad member and doctor, after the accused denied the charges.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and summoned more prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing, he added.

The Gujjarpura police had filed a charge sheet against the pair, which made a case for their guilt. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The police had also submitted a list of 53 witnesses.