Gold rates down Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs1,100/tola to Rs106,100/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold price dropped Rs943 to Rs90,964, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $7 to $1,723/ounce. Likewise, silver rates dropped Rs20 to Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs17.12 to Rs1,166, it added.