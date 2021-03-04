Railways land reclaimed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways police retrieved least 311 marla commercial land worth about Rs62 million were retrieved. Shops were built illegally on the railways land. A heavy contingent of police took part in the operation against the illegal occupants. Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Muhammad Nasir Khalili commended the team which participated in the operation and said that similar operations would continue in future too.