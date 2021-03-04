PU extends date for Associate Degree online admission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science / Arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021.
According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee and fine for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private/improve division and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and additional subjects) candidates is March
5, 2021.