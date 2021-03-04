close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

PU extends date for Associate Degree online admission

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science / Arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee and fine for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private/improve division and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and additional subjects) candidates is March

5, 2021.

