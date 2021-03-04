CM blasts Opp for disappointing people

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the people have rejected negative politics of the opposition as the PDM has been exposed badly before the masses. In a message issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the opposition had always disappointed the people on every issue of national importance. He said those who were opposing transparent election, their real face had been exposed after an alleged video, adding that the PTI would emerge victorious in the Senate elections.

JASHAN-e-Baharan: The chief minister will inaugurate Jashan-e-Baharan-2021 festival at Jillani Park here today (Thursday). He will also visit the art & craft village. The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has arranged several events for the general public in Jashan-e-Baharan which would continue till March 23, says a handout. In this regard, the chief minister said that the people would enjoy the best entertainment, adding that Jashan-e-Baharan had become a part of the culture of the provincial metropolis.

The government is promoting sports, tourism and cultural activities and the event would give a strong message of hope while providing healthy recreation to the general public, the CM added.