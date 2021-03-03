Speeding vehicle hits motorcyclist to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A speeding vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist Tuesday on Margalla Road in Shalimar Police Station limits, police said.
Police have arrested the driver identified as Faisal working in Saudi Arabian Embassy as private employee and not enjoying immunity status. Police have registered an FIR and shifted the body to the PIMS hospital.