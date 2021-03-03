close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2021

Speeding vehicle hits motorcyclist to death

Our Correspondent
March 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A speeding vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist Tuesday on Margalla Road in Shalimar Police Station limits, police said.

Police have arrested the driver identified as Faisal working in Saudi Arabian Embassy as private employee and not enjoying immunity status. Police have registered an FIR and shifted the body to the PIMS hospital.

