Senate election: Rind’s son withdraws in favour of BAP

QUETTA: PTI Balochistan chapter chief Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind’s son Tuesday withdrew his candidature from the Senate elections in favour of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Announcing the decision, Yar Muhammad Rind said his son, Sardar Khan Rind had withdrawn his candidature after an impression that it could benefit the opposition parties during the polls, reports a local news channel.

Sardar Khan Rind had filed his papers as an independent candidate from Balochistan.

Lauding his decision, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said the step would help strengthen the coalition government in the province.

“This is a good decision for the coalition government and will help us in contesting the Senate polls in a better way,” he said, adding that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had never worked for his personal interest. He further thanked the PTI lawmakers for supporting the BAP candidates.