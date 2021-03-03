ECP warns parties, candidates against illegal practices

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday expressed hope that the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as had been pointed out in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017. According to an official of ECP, as per code of conduct for the Senate elections 2021, all political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voters should abide by the directions and instructions issued from time to time relating to the smooth conduct of elections.

The candidates, election agents and their supporters will not solicit support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of contesting candidate in any manner.

He said as per code of conduct, the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of the Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Entering the polling station, each voter will ensure that he or she does not possess a mobile phone or other such electronic devices or gadgets which could be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.

For the purpose of election expenses, a candidate will open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained a register of receipts and expenditures.

The candidate will not make any transaction towards the election expenses through an account other than the account opened for the purpose and a candidate may open the bank account for election expenses with an amount not exceeding the limit of election expenses provided under Section 132. (Section 133 of the Elections Act, 2017).

The returned candidate will submit return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five days from the date of election in accordance the sub-section (3) of Section 123 of the Act whereas other contesting candidates will submit their election expenses on Form C to Returning Officer within thirty days of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under section 134 of the Act, he added. — APP