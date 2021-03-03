APNS delegation meets PU VC

LAHORE: A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) headed by its General Secretary Sarmad Ali called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday.

APNS General Secretary Sarmad Ali expressed his keen interest in promotion of academia-professional linkages with the university’s School of Communication Studies. He said both the organisations were rich in history and must work together for provision of quality human resource in the media industry. He said that various technological advancements had brought several changes to the media industry and there was a need to equip students with technical skills to meet the modern requirements of the profession.