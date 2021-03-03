JI rejects decision of making five new boards of seminaries

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the government’s decision of making five new boards of seminaries, terming it a conspiracy to divide the Ummah on sectarian basis.

“The government has taken the decision on the pressure of the FATF and Western powers. The decision is tantamount to damage the ideological base of the country,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said the decision taking leadership of madrassas on board would damage the future of millions of seminaries students. He said the JI wanted a single board of madrassas and a single curriculum. He said the government should abstain from damaging the ideological base of Pakistan on the pressure of international institutions.

He said the government should allocate funds for madrassas in budget. He said it seemed the claimants of Madina-like state were bent upon damaging the ideology of Pakistan after destroying its economy. He maintained the JI would never leave alone the madrassas students and raise the voice for the rights at every forum. He said the madrassas were the fortress of Islam and Pakistan. He said the JI was struggling to transfer country into an Islamic welfare state.