KP governor asks varsities to submit details of affiliated institutions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Khan on Tuesday asked all the public sector universities in the province to collect and submit details of all the educational institutions affiliated with them during the last 10 years.

Chairing the Senate meeting of Women University Swabi, the governor said that the aim of collecting details of the schools and colleges affiliated with different universities was to ensure their best performance and transparency. The meeting also accorded approval to the universityâ€™s budget for the years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2020-21. Audit report of the university for the year 2014-2019 was also presented in the meeting.

Governor Shah Farman, who is also chancellor of public sector universities, stressed the need for introducing a dress code in the universities, which he said would lessen financial burden on parents besides preserving local culture. He also underlined the need for improving the paper checking system in the universities.