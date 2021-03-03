Iran warns against censure at UN nuclear watchdog

TEHRAN: Iran warned on Tuesday against a potential resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog condemning its suspension of some nuclear inspections, but stressed it remains committed to diplomacy.

Britain, France and Germany, the three European members of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, will put forward the resolution during this week’s meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors, according to diplomatic sources.

A document circulated by the Iranian mission in Vienna and seen by AFP said such a resolution would effectively end the temporary agreement that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi worked out with Tehran to mitigate what he calls the "huge loss" of some inspections.

"I have to give this warning, that actions against our expectations will have adverse effects on diplomatic processes, and can quickly close the windows of opportunity," Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters.