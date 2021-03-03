‘Israeli-Arab deals no substitute for 2-state solution’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMMAN: Jordan warned Israel on Tuesday that recent normalisation deals between the Jewish state and Arab countries could not replace a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.
"Peace accords signed by Israel and Arab countries, including the peace treaty with Jordan, cannot be a substitute for the resolution of the Palestinian question," said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in a statement.
"There is no alternative to a two-state solution as a route to a just and comprehensive peace." Safadi made the remarks during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi at the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Under deals brokered last year by the administration of former US president Donald Trump, four Arab countries -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan -- normalised ties with Israel. Before that, only Egypt, in 1979, and Jordan, in 1994, had done so. Israeli-Palestinian talks have been stalled since 2014.
Safadi reiterated the long-held international consensus that a "just and comprehensive peace" would require "an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital", according to the statement from his ministry.