LAHORE:Preparations for the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day on March 14 are in full swing across Punjab. A meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari and Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro was held at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The secretary information shared details of programmes of Punjab Culture Day. We are going to set a precedent for culture festivity to be followed in the coming years. The main event will be held at Alhamra, Lahore Art Council, whereas there will be a widespread celebration throughout the province. Punjab art councils, Lahore Museum and PILAC will also arrange different programmes, exhibitions and performances.