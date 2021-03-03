APNS delegation meets PU VC

LAHORE:A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) headed by its General Secretary Sarmad Ali called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday.

Sarmad Ali expressed his keen interest in promotion of academia-professional linkages with the university’s School of Communication Studies. He said both the organisations were rich in history and must work together for provision of quality human resource in the media industry.

He said that various technological advancements had brought several changes to the media industry and there was a need to equip students with technical skills to meet the modern requirements of the profession. Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU would extend full support to promote industry-academia linkages. He said, “It was our duty to serve the country as well as society. As per the modern demands of the subject of communication and media studies, the administration had upgraded the former Institute of Communication Studies to the School of Communication Studies and several departments had also been established under the school.” Later, Sarmad Ali visited School of Communication Studies where he had a question-answer session with the students on various national issues as well as the media industry.