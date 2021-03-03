Maid commits suicide

LAHORE :A 17-year old maid committed suicide by hanging herself in the Defence C area on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as ‘M’ served as a maid in the house of Dr Kamran who hailed from Vehari. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Kite twine injures two: Two persons fell victim to stray kite string in the Misri Shah and Ichhra police areas here Tuesday. CCPO Lahore has taken stern notice of the incidents and sought a detailed report from the Divisional SPs in this regard. The injured were discharged after first aid.

found dead: A man was found dead near Bahar Shah Road Sootar Mill on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, seemed to be an addict. On the day of the incident, he injected drug and died on the spot. Body was shifted to morgue.

arrested: Railways police Lahore Division have arrested three people for stealing railway material.

Accused Omar, Sarwar and Hasnain were stealing iron railway material from the railway department's coaches parked at Railway Yard Harbanspura. They were loading it on a rickshaw, LEU-16/3159, which was taken into custody by SHO Mughalpura Railway Police Station.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,006 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,048 were injured. Out of this, 629 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 419 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

emergencies: Number of overall emergencies increased in the month of February as compared to January 2021. DG Rescue Punjab presided over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here Tuesday. All head of wings of Rescue Headquarters were also present.

A total of 92,136 emergencies were responded in February, whereas, 91,876 emergencies occurred in January 2021, which shows an increase of 260 emergencies across Punjab in the last month.

Road traffic accidents, crime and drowning incidents increased in February. Rescue 1122 rescued 90,436 victims while responding to 92,136 emergencies across Punjab.