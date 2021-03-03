Bahawalpur shock Lahore in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional championships

LAHORE: Bahawalpur shocked Lahore in the opening day table tennis competitions as the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (M&F), Weightlifting (M) and Powerlifting (F) Championships 2021 started here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Tuesday.

The male and female events of table tennis were conducted at NPSC Gymnasium Hall while the competitions of weightlifting (male) and powerlifting (female) were organised outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

In the Women's Table Tennis team event, Bahawalpur stunned Lahore by 3-2 after a tough fight. Bahawalpur’s Samina and Rida played well.

Faisalabad girls won their matches against Gujranwala and Multan by 3-0 and 3-1, respectively.

Rawalpindi beat DG Khan by 3-0 and Multan beat Sargodha by 3-0.

In the Men's Table Tennis team event, Faisalabad defeated Sahiwal division by 3-1. Gujranwala beat DG Khan by 3-0 and Bahawalpur beat Sargodha 3-0.

In the Women's Powerlifting event, Lahore division’s Sawera emerged winner in the 47kg weight category event. Sargodha’s Muskan remained the runner-up while the third position was shared by Faisalabad’s Mehwish and Bahawalpur’s Romia.

In the 52kg weight category powerlifting event, Sargodha’s Halima Bibi secured first position with 130 points followed by Faisalabad’s Saira Khalid (130) and Komal Barkat (110) of Lahore division who clinched second and third positions, respectively.

In the Men's Weightlifting Championship, Lahore’s Zain Khalid, who scored 249 points, was adjudged triumphant in the 67 kg weight category event. The next two spots went to Zaheer Butt (228 points) of Gujranwala and M Ahsan (212) of Faisalabad.