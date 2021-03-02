Illegal possession of ETPB land by police: Anti-Corruption Establishment can hold probe, LHC told

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) told the Lahore High Court Monday that it could hold an inquiry into illegal possession by the police on the land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

This was stated by ACE Director General Nafees Gohar during hearing of a contempt petition against the IGP and other officials for not vacating the land despite an order passed by the court.

Earlier, additional director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh told the court that the offence did not fall in the jurisdiction of the Agency. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan adjourned the hearing till March 24 and directed the ACE to come up with its report. Muhammad Zakariya and others had filed a contempt petition through advocate Asif Awan against the police for not evacuating the land of the ETPB allotted to them on lease. The police in 2001 had requested the ETPB to let it construct the Elite Police Training School on 72 kanals and seven marla land. The police authorities had offered the ETPB land of the same size but in scattered form at three different points. The Board materialised the land deal in 2011 and later leased out the land it got in exchange to the petitioners and others individuals. However, the police once again took over the land during 2020 and deprived the petitioners of their lawful possession granted by the ETPB. The chief justice also issued notices to the respondents on a fresh petition filed by a Hindu citizen namely Chaitan Lal for the recovery of total 775 acres from the possession of the police in different parts of Lahore.