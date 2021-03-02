Gillani sends letter to MNAs, PM to garner support for Senate vote

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for Senate elections from Islamabad, Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani has sent a letter addressed individually to all the MNAs, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking vote as a candidate for the Senate elections for the honour of the parliament.

Gillani tried to convince them by highlighting his four-decade political, public life and his role as speaker National Assembly and prime minister. He stated in the letter that we stand at a critical juncture of the history and the decisions made today will determine the future and that his decision to run in the Senate election was a conscious one. “I made the decision thoughtfully to contest the Senate elections and thankful for the political leadership of the country for showing their confidence in me,” he stated in the letter.

Gillani stated that he has remained a part of the parliament since 1985 and his parliamentary role was before everyone. “When I was elected as speaker National Assembly in 1993, I did not differentiate between the treasury and opposition members and I was proud that the political opponents also praised my role as a speaker.”

He said when he was elected Prime Minister in 2008, even then he acted not as prime minister of any political party but the whole House, and the doors of the prime minister remained open for every member of the House. “Today we need the national unity for sanctity of the Parliament,” he said. He said political and ideological differences are beauty of democracy but today we have to get united for sanctity and supremacy of the Parliament. “I am not contesting the election against any government or for own satisfaction, personal ego but for the sanctity of the Parliament that gives honour to us,” he said. “Parliament is my home and all the members are my family. I hope you will decide on March 3 keeping in view my life, character and politics and take decision in favour of the Parliament.” he stated in the letter.