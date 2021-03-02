This is to draw the attention of the authorities to street crimes in Shikarpur. At present, the entire city is in a state of extreme fear and terror because of the irresponsible attitude of the authorities concerned. Last month, 15 to 20 motorcycles were robbed, but the police didn’t take quick action to catch the culprits. A few days ago, a young boy – who was in his teens – was killed ruthlessly by robbers when he refused to give his motorcycle to them. This incident, unfortunately, isn’t new. Many people have lost their lives in such street crimes. Once, a traffic policeman was also robbed at gunpoint.

In the absence of an effective plan by the police to deal with this situation, people cannot really do much about their safety. It is the responsibility of the government to guarantee the safety and security of citizens. The authorities concerned need to take notice of street crimes in Shikarpur and take proper steps to provide a peaceful environment to citizens.

Yasir baz Muhammad

Shikarpur